Mumbai Chawl Collapse Update: 11 Injured, Three in Critical Condition As 3-Storey Building Collapses in Bandra Due to Cylinder Blast

At least 11 residents were injured and three others rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a three-storey building collapsed in Bharat Nagar area in Bandra East, Mumbai on Friday morning, July 18, due to a cylinder explosion. The incident occurred at around 5.56 am at Chawl bearing number 37, located near the Namaj Committee Masjid in adjacent to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area.

According to the police official, the incident was reported at around 7:50 am today. During the initial investigation, it was reported that a cylinder blast took place in the building, after which some structures suddenly collapsed.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Forensic team arrives at the spot in Bharat Nagar area of Bandra East where portion of a building collapsed. According to the Mumbai Police, the incident occurred at 7.50 AM due to a cylinder blast. Search and rescue operation is underway. https://t.co/Wb4Rsp5mV1pic.twitter.com/Pfzh7x4Rq6 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2025

After receiving the information, multiple emergency and rescue agencies, including Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local police, MHADA, PWD, and 108 ambulance teams, rushed to the spot. As of 9.35 AM, 11 injured individuals had been rescued and admitted to Khurshitji Beharamji Bhabha Municipal General Hospital, Bandra West.

Initial Report on Collapse | House Collapse in Mumbai: At Least 7 People Injured After Two-Storey House Collapses in Bandra East.

The injured person were identified as Mohd Lareb Irfan (8-year-old male, critical), Rehana Ansari (65-year-old female, approximately 50% burns, critical), Mohd Ansari (68-year-old male, approximately 50% burns, critical), Mustafa Ibrahim Sayyed (57-year-old male, stable), Shabana Mustafa Sayyed (42-year-old female, stable), Noori Irfan Khan (35-year-old female, stable), Mohd Irfan Khan (50-year-old male, stable), Abdul Rehman Irfan Khan (22-year-old male, stable), Alfiya Mustafa Sayyed (18-year-old female, stable), Aliya Mustaq Sayyed (16-year-old female, stable), and Jaffar Jamal Khan (approximately 80-year-old male, stable).