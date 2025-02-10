Mumbai: Chembur Police Station Receives Bomb Threat Call, Probe Underway

A threat call claiming that Chembur Police Station would be blown up sent the authorities into a frenzy on Monday evening. The call was received by the Bandra Railway Police around 5 PM from an unidentified individual.

Following the threat, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was immediately dispatched to the Chembur Police Station to conduct a thorough search. After an extensive investigation, officials confirmed that the threat was a hoax, and no explosives were found on the premises.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched an investigation to trace the caller responsible for the false alarm. Further updates are awaited as the probe continues.