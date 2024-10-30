Mumbai: Chhota Rajan Associates Among Five Arrested for Demanding Rs 10 Crore Extortion from Bandra Builder

Mumbai's Crime Branch Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) has arrested five people for allegedly demanding Rs 10 crore in extortion from a Bandra-based builder. The arrested individuals include gangster Chhota Rajan’s associates, a lawyer, and a real estate agent. Among them are Ganesh Ram Sarodi alias Danny alias Dada, Satish Kaliya, and Paulson, all linked to the Rajan gang. It is noteworthy that Satish Kalia, convicted of the murder of journalist J Dey, was out on parole at that time and is currently in jail.

According to Crime Branch sources, a 58-year-old woman from Bandra, originally from Naigaon in Palghar district, had sold her 1,300 square meter property in Bandra to a builder. When accused individuals Remy Fernandes (59) and advocate Pradeep Yadav (40) learned about this sale, they invited the builder to meet them at a Bandra hotel. They alleged that the woman had previous dealings with Ganesh Ram Sarodi, a known associate of Chhota Rajan. Sarodi allegedly wanted to meet the builder to discuss the transaction. The builder, however, informed them that the seller had not disclosed any past dealings with Sarodi.

One day, while the builder and his partner were inspecting the property, they were approached by a man named Paulson and gangster Satish Kaliya. Recognizing Kaliya from news reports, the builder felt intimidated when Paulson allegedly threatened him, demanding Rs 10 crore as “protection money,” or face consequences. Kaliya reportedly added, "I've just come out of jail; if you don’t pay up, both of you will be dealt with." He further warned that "Dada" (Ganesh Ram Sarodi) was aware of this demand.

In August 2023, Remy Fernandes and advocate Pradeep Yadav pressured the builder to meet Sarodi. When the builder visited Sarodi’s office, Shashi Yadav, another associate, was present. Shashi reportedly questioned the sale, asserting that they had an agreement with the property owner. During this meeting, Sarodi allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from the builder, intimidating him by brandishing a pistol and warning, "If you love your family, bring the money quickly."

Following persistent threats, the builder became increasingly fearful and eventually paid Rs 5 lakh to Sarodi at his Tilaknagar residence and Rs 2 lakh to advocate Yadav. However, the extortionists continued to press for more money.

In a final escalation, the accused demanded Rs 3 crore to "settle" the matter. The builder approached the Crime Branch and met the Joint Commissioner, who directed an investigation. When the Crime Branch learned about the Rs 3 crore demand, AEC’s Inspector Arun Thorat and API Jallinder Lembhe devised a plan to catch the culprits red-handed.

A sting operation was set up with fake currency bundles handed to the builder. As per the plan, Ganesh Ram Sarodi alias Danny alias Dada, and Shashi Yadav met the builder at a Bandra cafe to collect the money. Remy Fernandes, Pradeep Yadav, and Manish Bhardwaj soon joined them, demanding cash. The builder called his associate to bring the money, who handed the bundle to Sarodi. When Sarodi inquired about the amount, the builder claimed it was Rs 5 lakh. At this point, Crime Branch officials, who were observing from nearby, moved in and arrested all five accused on the spot.

The case is under further investigation as the Crime Branch continues to gather evidence against the gang.