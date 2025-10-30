Mumbai Children Held Hostage: All Kids Rescued Safely from Powai Studio Confirms Police

A tense and alarming situation unfolded in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday after reports surfaced that several children had been trapped inside an acting studio. Witnesses claimed the minors were seen signaling for help through glass windows, sparking fears of a possible hostage situation. Police immediately cordoned off the area and launched a rescue operation, with multiple teams rushing to the scene. As news spread, parents and locals gathered outside the building in panic, prompting officers to impose a high alert and maintain order around the site.

After hours of tension, Mumbai Police confirmed that all the children were rescued safely. “All children are safe and have been handed over to their guardians. Other details will be shared after due verification,” said Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mumbai Police. The swift response from the authorities ensured that no harm came to any of the minors involved. Officials added that a detailed inquiry is underway to verify the sequence of events and identify how the situation escalated.

Police said efforts are ongoing to determine whether any criminal intent was involved or if it was a case of miscommunication within the studio premises. The area has now been declared safe, and the children are back with their families. The Mumbai Police have urged citizens to remain calm and avoid spreading rumors until the investigation concludes. The incident, though ending safely, created widespread panic in the Marol-Powai neighborhood, highlighting the city’s quick emergency response and the efficiency of its law enforcement teams.

Regarding this hostage situation, Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad posted on X, "Extremely shocking! Children being taken hostage in the middle of the day in Mumbai! Glad that the children have now been rescued but this is an extremely concerning incident raising questions about security and mental health. A thorough inquiry must be conducted in the matter and appropriate action must be taken. Such incidents cannot be tolerated. @Dev_Fadnavis"