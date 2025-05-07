Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Line Services Disturbed Between Churchgate to Marine Line As Cloth Get Entangled in OHE Amid Heavy Rains

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 7, 2025 19:03 IST2025-05-07T19:03:31+5:302025-05-07T19:03:39+5:30

On Wednesday evening, passengers experienced delays as Mumbai's local train lines were affected by heavy rainfall and strong winds. ...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Line Services Disturbed Between Churchgate to Marine Line As Cloth Get Entangled in OHE Amid Heavy Rains | Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Line Services Disturbed Between Churchgate to Marine Line As Cloth Get Entangled in OHE Amid Heavy Rains

Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Line Services Disturbed Between Churchgate to Marine Line As Cloth Get Entangled in OHE Amid Heavy Rains

On Wednesday evening, passengers experienced delays as Mumbai's local train lines were affected by heavy rainfall and strong winds. Following weather-related delays, train operations on the Up and Down slow lines between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations were suspended at approximately 4:25 PM. Authorities had to halt trains on the impacted tracks due to a safety danger caused by a piece of cloth getting caught in the Overhead Equipment (OHE), according to Western Railway officials. Operations were made more difficult in a different event when a tree branch fell onto the tracks at another adjacent spot.

Commuters commuting during peak evening hours are somewhat relieved that fast trains are running normally despite the impact on slow line services. To address both issues and make sure safety precautions were taken, teams from the Railway Department were promptly sent out.

Western Railway verified the disruption in an update posted on X (previously Twitter), stating that railway personnel are addressing the problem quickly and that train operations on the impacted segment should soon resume.

Also Read: Mumbai Mock Drill: From CSMT To Cross Maidan Authorities Train and Guide Civilians (Watch Videos)

Long before the actual monsoon season began, Mumbai saw an unexpectedly high amount of rainfall in May. Heavy showers poured on Wednesday evening in places like Nariman Point, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. The early rainfall indicates that the monsoon may arrive sooner than usual, even though it usually starts in June. Videos of the abrupt weather shift were posted on social media by many Mumbaikars. Rainfall was recorded in a number of South Mumbai locations, including the Gateway of India and Marine Lines. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusts of wind accompanied the showers, giving the impression that the monsoon had already arrived.

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai NewsMumbai Local Train UpdateMumbai Local TrainsWestern RailwayMumbai RainsChurchgate railway stationMaharashtra News