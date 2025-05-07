Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Line Services Disturbed Between Churchgate to Marine Line As Cloth Get Entangled in OHE Amid Heavy Rains

On Wednesday evening, passengers experienced delays as Mumbai's local train lines were affected by heavy rainfall and strong winds. Following weather-related delays, train operations on the Up and Down slow lines between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations were suspended at approximately 4:25 PM. Authorities had to halt trains on the impacted tracks due to a safety danger caused by a piece of cloth getting caught in the Overhead Equipment (OHE), according to Western Railway officials. Operations were made more difficult in a different event when a tree branch fell onto the tracks at another adjacent spot.

Train services on Up & Down Slow lines between Churchgate and Marine Lines halted since 4:25 PM due to cloth on OHE and a fallen tree branch at another spot. Fast lines running normally. Railway staff on site; services expected to resume shortly. #MumbaiLocal#WRUpdatespic.twitter.com/CDIyxevAao — Abhishek Kumar Pathak (@ImAbhi5200) May 7, 2025

Commuters commuting during peak evening hours are somewhat relieved that fast trains are running normally despite the impact on slow line services. To address both issues and make sure safety precautions were taken, teams from the Railway Department were promptly sent out.

Western Railway verified the disruption in an update posted on X (previously Twitter), stating that railway personnel are addressing the problem quickly and that train operations on the impacted segment should soon resume.

Due to heavy rain and wind over the Mumbai Suburban Section, local trains are affected between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations.



An incident of a piece of cloth on OHE and also tree branch fallen at another location have been reported.



Up and Down slow line trains held up… — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 7, 2025

Long before the actual monsoon season began, Mumbai saw an unexpectedly high amount of rainfall in May. Heavy showers poured on Wednesday evening in places like Nariman Point, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. The early rainfall indicates that the monsoon may arrive sooner than usual, even though it usually starts in June. Videos of the abrupt weather shift were posted on social media by many Mumbaikars. Rainfall was recorded in a number of South Mumbai locations, including the Gateway of India and Marine Lines. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusts of wind accompanied the showers, giving the impression that the monsoon had already arrived.