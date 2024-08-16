Mumbai City Sees Surge in Monsoon Illnesses: Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya, and H1N1 Cases Rise

In the latest civic health update, the city has reported a rising trend in monsoon-related illnesses. The incidence of mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, has surged, alongside an uptick in H1N1 cases, formerly known as swine flu.

According to a report of TOI, “Compared to Aug 2023, all diseases show a slight rise this Aug (1 to 14),” said BMC executive health officer Dr Daksha Shah.

The graph shows a significant increase in monsoon disease cases compared to July. Daily malaria cases have risen from 25 in July to 40 so far in August. Dengue cases have also surged, with 535 reported in July and 562 so far this month. Chikungunya cases have tripled, escalating from 25 in July to 84 in August to date.

Other monsoon-related illnesses are also on the rise. Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted through contaminated floodwater, has steadily increased from 28 cases in June to 141 in July and 172 so far in August. H1N1 cases, meanwhile, have surged from 161 in July to 119 in just the first 15 days of August.

