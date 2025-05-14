Mumbai: City’s First Cable-Stayed Railway Overbridge Inaugurated at Reay Road, Built at a Cost of Rs 266 Crore

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inaugurated Mumbai's first cable-stayed railway over bridge (RoB) at Reay Road built at a cost of Rs 266 crore. During the event held in the Byculla East area, he also inaugurated another RoB at Titwala in neighbouring Thane district via video link. The old Reay Road bridge was built in 1910 and it had completed its useful life, due to which people were facing difficulties. Hence, it was needed to be reconstructed and Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) completed the task in record time without causing any traffic snarls, Fadnavis said.

🔸Inauguration of Reay Road Cable Stayed Bridge & Titwala Road Overbridge at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis

🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते रे रोड केबल स्टेड ब्रिज व टिटवाळा रोड ओव्हर ब्रिजचे उदघाटन

🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस इनके करकमलों से रे रोड केबल स्टेड… pic.twitter.com/916ZKJInl4 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 13, 2025

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had given the contract to construct the bridge to the MRIDC, also known as MahaRail - a joint venture of the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Railways. The six-lane cable-stayed RoB at Reay Road is reconstructed after demolishing the iconic British-era RoB and has two ramps each on either side of the railway line. The 385-metre-long bridge is an important east-west link on the Sant Savata Mali Marg over the Harbour line railway corridor between Reay Road and Dockyard Road stations, and also passes under the Eastern Freeway.

Also Read | Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Centre to Help Restructure State DISCOM Debt.

This is the first cable-stayed RoB in Mumbai, and it has been decorated with architectural LED lighting. Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, Managing Director of MahaRail, said the newly constructed RoBs are designed to improve road safety and alleviate traffic congestion in the area, thereby contributing to a seamless, faster, and more efficient transportation experience for commuters in Mumbai and Thane.

"The Reay Road RoB is Mumbai's first cable-stayed bridge, constructed by MahaRail. These RoBs are essential for enhancing connectivity, safety and efficiency of Mumbai's transportation network," he said. The four-lane RoB at the new Titwala railway station has been constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). This overbridge is located on Kalyan Ring Road and between Titwala and Khadavli railway stations on the Kalyan-Igatpuri section of the Central Railway (CR).

The 820-metre-long bridge, which has four lanes, was constructed at a cost of Rs 100.06 crore. This Rob is built to connect Ambivili to Kalyan via the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganesh Mandir at Titwala. MahaRail is constructing more than 200 RoBs and railway underbridges (RuBs) across Maharashtra and has commissioned 32 RoBs so far.