Mumbai: Civic Body Bans Loudspeakers and Dancing on 12 Structurally Weak Bridges During Ganeshotsav 2025

For the sixth consecutive year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a strong advisory warning citizens against gathering on 12 bridges that have been declared structurally weak. These bridges, many of which are situated above railway tracks, are considered unsafe to handle heavy loads. The civic body has further instructed that no loudspeakers, music, or dancing will be allowed on these structures during the Ganesh idol processions and immersions. The city is preparing for the 10-day Ganesh festival, scheduled to be celebrated between August 27 and September 6, when large crowds are expected across Mumbai.

Strict Prohibitions Issued

According to the BMC’s bridge department, specific bridges such as Curry Road Station Bridge, Sane Guruji Marg Bridge near Arthur Road, Chinchpokli railway station bridge, and the P.S. Mandlik bridge in Byculla should not be subjected to loads beyond 16 tonnes at any time, including vehicles, devotees, and pedestrians. Despite warnings first issued in 2019, the situation has not significantly improved. Officials reiterated that devotees should cross these bridges quickly and avoid stopping to celebrate on them. A civic officer explained that although the bridges are not fully damaged, preventive measures are being taken to avert risks during the festival.

Repairs in Phases

Police officials will be stationed during major processions to monitor the situation and enforce restrictions for public safety. After the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) transferred these bridges to the BMC, the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) was tasked with inspecting their condition. The institution recommended a mix of urgent and minor repair work, following which tenders were floated for maintenance. The civic body clarified that repairs are being carried out in phases due to the scale of work involved. Until then, citizens are urged to strictly follow the restrictions to ensure smooth and safe Ganeshotsav celebrations.

List of Unsafe Bridges

The BMC has released the full list of bridges deemed unsafe and placed under restrictions. On the Central Railway line, the affected structures include Ghatkopar, Curry Road, Arthur Road (Sane Guruji Marg), Chinchpokli, Byculla, and Sandhurst Road bridges. On the Western Railway line, the list includes Marine Lines, French Bridge between Grant Road and Charni Road, Kennedy Bridge between Grant Road and Churni Road, Falkland Bridge between Grant Road and Mumbai Central, Mahalakshmi Station bridge, Prabhadevi-Carol bridge, and the Lokmanya Tilak Railway Over Bridge at Dadar. Devotees have been urged to stay alert and cooperate fully with civic authorities.