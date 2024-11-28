Mumbai Civic Body Cracks Down on Pollution: New Rules for Construction Sites, Air Purifiers Installed

Mumbai's civic body has turned its attention to pollution control after the elections, issuing warnings to over 5,000 structures across the city. Ward officials are inspecting construction sites to check compliance with the civic body's 28 guidelines. Developers found violating these rules will be served show-cause notices, with the threat of sealing sites and halting work if timely corrective measures are not implemented.

Mumbai has witnessed a significant rise in pollution over the past few years, with deteriorating air quality largely attributed to dust from construction sites. To tackle this, the civic body has been directed to implement strict measures. A mandatory regulation was introduced on October 15 last year to address various pollution sources. This year, two additional rules were enforced, including a ban on burning stoves and using open flames for cooking at construction sites. With civic staff returning to duty after election assignments, enforcement actions are set to gain momentum.

Mumbai: Air Purifiers Installed at Key Junctions to Combat Pollution

To address rising pollution caused by heavy traffic at major junctions, the Mumbai civic body has installed air purifiers at five locations: Dahisar Check Naka, BKC, Jogeshwari Link Road, Chheda Nagar Chembur, and Mulund West Check Naka. These purifiers absorb dust particles and release clean air. Plans are underway to set up similar systems at five more key locations, with the civic administration currently identifying suitable spots.

Also Read| Mumbai Water Cut News: Supply Disturbance for 22 Hours in Lower Parel, Dadar, Prabhadevi.

Civic Body Enforces Stringent Rules for Construction Sites to Curb Pollution

The Mumbai civic body has outlined strict regulations for construction sites to tackle dust pollution. Key rules include: