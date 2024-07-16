Mumbai Civic Body Files Police Complaint Over Alleged Fraud in 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme Applications

The Mumbai civic authorities have lodged a police complaint against an unidentified person accused of soliciting money from women seeking to enroll in the Maharashtra government's newly introduced 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme. Despite the scheme's free application process, concerns arose when reports surfaced that a fee of Rs 100 per application was being unlawfully collected from interested women, prompting action from officials in the M East ward.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a release said the complaint was lodged on Monday at Deonar police station on behalf of the civic administration after the accused told a person in M East to pay a fee to apply for the scheme.

Despite the scheme's free application process, officials from the M East ward have received reports that an people is collecting Rs 100 from women interested in applying. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a statement urging the public not to pay any fees for submitting online applications for the scheme. This initiative was announced in the state assembly budget by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Under the scheme, aimed at ensuring economic independence of women in the state as well as improving their health and nutrition and strengthening their pivotal role in the family, eligible women in the 21-65 age group will get Rs 1,500 per month as aid.

