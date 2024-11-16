Mumbai: Civil Engineer Arrested for Attempting to Travel to New Zealand with Fake Visa

Mumbai's Sahar Police have arrested a civil engineer attempting to travel to New Zealand using a fake visa. Immigration authorities apprehended the individual after identifying the forged visa during routine checks at the airport. The arrested individual has been identified as Sagar Jayeshbhai Shah, a resident of Anand, Gujarat.

According to a Sahar Police officer, Sagar had previously faced rejection for a student visa by Canadian authorities in 2018, a matter that is also under investigation.

Incident Details

On the night of November 10, Sagar Shah arrived at Mumbai Airport to board a flight to New Zealand via Hong Kong. His journey was scheduled to begin at 1:40 AM on November 11. However, during immigration checks, it was discovered that Shah did not possess a boarding pass for the Hong Kong leg of the journey.

Upon questioning, Shah claimed that during his flight from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, the airline had issued him a boarding pass covering both Ahmedabad to Mumbai and Mumbai to Hong Kong. He stated that he was instructed to collect the Hong Kong-to-New Zealand boarding pass from another airline.

Immigration officials, suspicious of his claims, examined his New Zealand visa and detected signs of tampering. They contacted the airline operating the New Zealand