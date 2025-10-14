Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde & Ajit Pawar Perform Bhoomipujan for Ghatkopar SRA Projects

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, performed the bhoomipujan (foundation-laying ceremony) for the Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamaraj Nagar Slum Redevelopment Projects in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Ashish Shelar. During the event, Shinde announced that a memorial for Ramabai Ambedkar, wife of Dr B. R. Ambedkar, would be developed as part of the project. He said the redevelopment marked the end of a four-decade-long struggle for residents and promised that over 17,000 families would receive new homes within four years.

The project, first proposed 15 years ago during the tenure of former CM Prithviraj Chavan, has gained renewed momentum under Chief Minister Fadnavis’ leadership, according to an official statement. Shinde expressed that the project would be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) instead of private builders, ensuring timely completion and high-quality housing. He recalled distributing rent cheques worth ₹150 crore to build residents’ trust and assured that both MMRDA and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) would deliver on their promises.

🔸Bhoomipujan of the Slum Rehabilitation Project at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar, Ghatkopar at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis.

DCM Eknath Shinde, DCM Ajit Pawar, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister Adv Ashish Shelar, MoS Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, MLA Ram Kadam, MLA… pic.twitter.com/rvuJ0rlNGa — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 14, 2025

Also Read: Mumbai Train Stone-Pelting: Miscreants Target Koyna Express and Sainagar Shirdi Express Near Ambernath

Calling the project “just the trailer,” Shinde hinted at more large-scale redevelopment initiatives under the state’s cluster redevelopment policy. He said the government was committed to providing affordable housing for workers, hostels for students, and homes for police personnel and mill workers. Emphasizing the state’s vision for progress, Shinde said development should not face hurdles and that the Mahayuti government is determined to make decisive progress. Reaffirming his government’s commitment to Ambedkarite values, Shinde said that while the sea may dry up, the contribution of Babasaheb Ambedkar would never be forgotten. The event saw the presence of MLAs Ram Kadam, Parag Shah, Mihir Kotecha, MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, SRA CEO Mahendra Kalyankar, and other dignitaries.