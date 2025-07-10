Mumbai: CM Fadnavis Responds to Teachers' Protest Over Delayed Grants; Sharad Pawar Urges Immediate Relief

A light of hope has surfaced for teachers in aided and partially aided schools who are campaigning for a grant increase. They have been agitating for the last four days, which coincides with the state legislature's monsoon session. Despite the government's claims, the professors stated that subsidies to their institutes had not increased. Furthermore, any grants they receive today are distributed in installments, which complicates school management, they claim. CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the government is committed to fixing the issue. Speaking in the legislative council, he also criticised the opposition, accusing them of politicising the issue. It is not appropriate for teachers to engage in political activities, and it will not be tolerated, he stated. According to Fadnavis, BJP minister Girish Mahajan is coordinating with the teachers who are protesting.

On Wednesday, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar met with protesters and requested that the government take quick measures to address the situation. He opposed the practice of distributing funding in batches. "Issuing orders is meaningless in the absence of actual budgetary allocation. They should be disposed of. The government cannot avoid its responsibilities," Pawar remarked.

"The opponent is raising a finger at us, yet their four fingers are pointing in their direction. You (the previous Congress government) approved all of these institutes to be permanently unaided. You deleted the word 'permanently'. "Then you never gave them a single penny," Fadnavis stated.