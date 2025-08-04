Mumbai: Coach Brutally Stabbed for Refusing ₹1,000 Extortion in Chembur

A badminton coach was stabbed by three local goons for refusing to pay a ransom of Rs 1,000 every week in Chembur, reported The Times of India. The 44-year-old coach was brutally attacked by the goons on late Sunday night at Babasaheb Amedkar SRA Building, in Prabuddha Nagar, Chembur. As per the report, the complainant, Prafulla Ghatvisave, was chatting with a friend on his phone, near his residence, when the three gangsters attacked him. The accused are identified as Sunny Madhukar Bhosale (30), Sunny Ramdas Buchude (32), and Vikas Khetre (28).

The goons approached the victim and said that they were from the Sunny gang. They demanded that Ghatvisave pay them Rs 1,000 per week from the rent of a room that was owned by his friend’s sister, Shobha Sakra. When he refused to make any weekly payments to them, the accused forcibly attacked him and stole his gold bracelet, the report added. During the scuffle, Sunny Bhosale allegedly took out a broken piece of a beer bottle and stabbed Ghatvisave in the stomach multiple times.

Ghatvisave was immediately taken to Sion Hospital. He is receiving necessary medical treatment at the hospital.

The RCF Police registered an FIR in this case, under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 386 (extortion), and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police are looking for all three accused, who are currently absconding.