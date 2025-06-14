Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Car Overturns After Skidding on Wet Surface in Southbound Tunnel; Driver Escapes Unhurt, Video Surfaces

Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 14, 2025): A major accident took place inside the newly built Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel on Friday evening. A car lost control and overturned in the middle of the southbound tunnel around 7.30 pm due to heavy rainfall. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

According to the reports, the car skidded on the wet road and flipped inside the undersea tunnel. Fortunately, both airbags deployed and the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, escaped without serious injuries. However, the accident caused a significant traffic jam during peak evening hours.

The incident brought the newly inaugurated tunnel back into the spotlight. At the time of the accident, a vehicle from the Mumbai Central RTO’s taxi assistance team was passing through the tunnel. The team acted swiftly and used the emergency landline phone on the Coastal Road to alert the control room. An ambulance and a towing van were immediately dispatched to the location.

The team quickly managed the situation and cleared the area around the overturned vehicle to ensure that traffic remained under control. With help from other drivers, the damaged car was set upright and later towed away.