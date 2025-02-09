Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Car Overturns Multiple Times After Driver Loses Control, Two Seriously Injured (Watch Video)

Two people were seriously injured after a car travelling from Bandra to Marine Lines met with an accident on Mumbai’s newly built Coastal Road on Saturday night, February 8. The accident occurred at around 11 PM when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

According to reports, the accident took place near the Haji Ali area when the car lost control and hit a divider. A husband and wife sustained injuries in the crash and were admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for treatment.

Car Accident on Mumbai Coastal Road

Also Read | Gujarat Accident: Four, Including Toddler, Killed as Dumper Truck Overturns on Labourers in Banaskantha.

The impact of the accident was severe, leaving the car badly damaged. Traffic congestion and chaos were reported at the scene. Officials from the Worli police station rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the incident. Police are currently investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.