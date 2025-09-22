Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Lamborghini Skids Amid Rains, Vehicle Severely Damaged

A major accident happened on Mumbai’s Coastal Road on September 21. A Lamborghini rammed into a divider on Coastal Road on Sunday morning. The vehicle was damaged but the divider remained unhurt in this accident. The car was being driven by 52-year-old Atish Shah. Atish is a resident of Nepean Sea road. He was heading towards Colaba when he lost control of the car. An official said, “Atish Shah lost control over the wheels, and his car skidded on the road and rammed into the divider. The front side of the vehicle was damaged and the vehicle was towed later from the accident spot.

The police suspected that the Shah lost control over the car and the wet road, following the rains in the region, contributed to the accident. Worli police have appealed to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to check the car and report them if any technical faults have been found in the car. A case has also been registered against Shah under the relevant sections.

The video of this accident was shared on X by Raymond Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania. He is passionate about cars. He posted the video along with a caption that read, “Another day, another Lamborghini mishap. This time on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip - what's going on with Lamborghini?”

Another day, another Lamborghini mishap 🚨💥 This time on Mumbai’s Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip — what’s going on with Lamborghini? 🔥🚗💨#StephanWinkelmann#Lamborghini#Lamborghinilndia#LuxuryCars#Supercars#ExoticCars… pic.twitter.com/QC9ckl8fdV — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) September 21, 2025

Public discourse on road safety and the difficulties of managing powerful cars on Mumbai's congested thoroughfares, especially in rainy weather, has been rekindled by this accident.