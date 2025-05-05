Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Three Injured After Taxi Collides With Car Near Isha Ambani’s Residence

Three people were injured in an accident that took place near Isha Ambani’s residence on Coastal Road in Mumbai on Sunday, May 4. The injured people involved the taxi driver and two passengers, who were admitted to KEM Hospital. The accident took place at around 1 pm on the northbound in the direction of Bandra.

A passenger taxi collided from behind with a car near the Naman Jhanna building. Worli Beat Marshal 3 received a call from the Main Control Room, and both vehicles were taken for legal procedures. At the time of the accident, six passengers were travelling in the black-yellow taxi. Due to the crash, the taxi driver and two passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to the KEP hospital in Mumbai with the help of the Coastal Road ambulance.

A series of accidents on the coastal road has continued over the past few days. There are growing demands for action against rash driving and reckless drivers on the coastal stretch. Several vehicles were badly damaged in the latest accidents. Two months ago, a fatal car crash occurred on this road at night, where the car overturned twice. A 19-year-old girl lost her life, and a young man was seriously injured. The incident has once again raised concerns about safety on this route.