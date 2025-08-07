Mumbai Coastal Road: Over 4,000 Motorists Fined For Speeding This Year; Rs 31 Lakh Fines Paid So Far

Mumbai Traffic Police have fined over 4,000 vehicles for speeding on the city's coastal road so far in 2025, with total fines exceeding Rs 82 lakh. Of these, around 1,500 challans have been cleared, and Rs 31 lakh has already been paid by offenders, according to the Times of India newspaper.

In addition, 596 vehicles have been penalised for exceeding speed limits, including several luxury car models such as BMWs, Mercedes-Benz, and Audis. Police are also planning to take action against motorists using the heavy vehicle lane, as it obstructs the removal of broken-down vehicles during emergencies.

Of the 596 challans issued by the transport department, Tardeo RTO generated 306, while Wadala RTO issued 290. Four enforcement squads have been deployed at key entry and exit points to monitor violations.

Traffic police have deployed interceptor vehicles that tract speeds and generate auto e-challans. Four station have also be made where officials at the kye entries and exit points of the Coastal Road.