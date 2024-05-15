Mumbai Coastal Road: Project Hits Milestone as Second Super-Large Girder Installed Successfully

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project successfully installed a second super-large girder (bo arch string girder) connecting the Mumbai coastal road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Bridge route in the early hours of Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The operation, which started at 3 am, was successfully conducted at 6.07 am. The BMC on its X handle has revealed the information along with pictures.

Also Read | Thane Building Collapse: Portion of Two-Storey Building Collapses in Bhiwandi; 6 Rescued

The installation was postponed after the city was hit by dust storms and unseasonal rains on Monday, 13th May.

The main challenge was to install the girder just 2.8 meters away from the first one installed earlier. The drive was conducted under the guidance of Commissioner and Administrator of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Amit Saini.

Dr Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), Ashwini Bhide Managing Director, Mumbai Metro Rail; Chakradhar Kandalkar, Deputy Commissioner (Special Engineering), Mumbai Metro Rail; Girish Nikam, Chief Engineer (Mumbai Coastal Road Project); Mantaiah Swamy, Deputy Chief Engineer; Ajit Gulabchand, President, HCC; along with all the concerned officials and engineers of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project were present at the project site.

The girder was established on the route from Nariman Point to Worli. It weighs 2,500 metric tons and is 143 meters long, 31.7 meters wide, and 31 meters high. After completing the remaining works, the next phase of the Mumbai coastal road will start soon.