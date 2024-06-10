Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Second Stretch to Open on June 11, Check Timings

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will on Monday inspect the second underground tunnel in the BMC's Coastal Road project, starting from Marine Drive, for northbound traffic. The route will then be opened to traffic for 16 hours from 7 am to 11 pm from Tuesday.

Also Read | Mumbai: Western Railway Assures Completion of Pre-Monsoon Works to Ensure Smooth Commute During Rainy Season



Traffic on the route will continue for five days each week, Monday through Friday, while the route will be closed on Saturday and Sunday to complete the rest of the project's work.

Two and a half months ago, on March 11, 2024, the southern line of the Coastal Road from Worli to Marine Drive was opened for traffic. This route is being opened in a phased manner to make the journey of Mumbaikars faster and more convenient. The second line will now be opened five days a week.

Which journey will be easier?

The 6.25-km stretch from Marine Drive area to Haji Ali is being opened after the Chief Minister's inspection. The route will include the intersection of Amarsons Park and Haji Ali. These inter-routes will make transportation between different parts easier. Vehicles will be allowed from Barrister Rajani Patel Chowk towards Worli, Bandra, and Vatsalabai Desai Chowk towards Mahalaxmi, Taddeo, and Pedder Road.