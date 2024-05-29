Mumbai Coastal Road: Second Phase from Marine Drive to Haji Ali to Open by June 10

Mumbai: On Tuesday, CM Eknath Shinde revealed that the second phase of Mumbai Coastal Road will be opened for public use by June 10. While inspecting a leak in the Marine Drive tunnel of the road, Shinde made the announcement. The route is between Worli and Marine Drive.

Earlier, the opening date for the entire project was given as May 31st.

BMC's additional municipal commissioner, Dr Amit Saini stated that phase two, which is from Marine Drive to Haji Ali will tentatively open from June 10. The authorities are also trying to open the route from the Worli side. Saini further said that the whole of Coastal Road from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Marine Drive will be open from October. By that time, some arms of the project will still be under construction.

Addressing the complaints of leakages in the expansion joints of the Coastal Road, CM Shinde said recommendations have been made to carry out the repairs with polymer grouting. The CM also clarified that the repair works will not cause any disruption to the traffic on the Coastal Road.