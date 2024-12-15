Mumbai Coastal Road: Speed Detection Cameras to Be Installed by May 2025 to Tackle Overspeeding

The Mumbai Coastal Road project, scheduled for full traffic opening in January 2025, will see the installation of speed detection cameras completed by May 2025. According to a Free Pres Journal Report, this initiative aims to curb over speeding and enable traffic police to enforce rules against traffic violations. A proposal to install approximately 70 advanced cameras at strategic points is currently awaiting administrative approval.

Presently, the Coastal Road's tunnels are equipped with 154 surveillance cameras, including video incident detection and pan-tilt-zoom cameras, monitoring vehicle movement. Speed limits are set at 80 km/h on open stretches and 60 km/h inside the tunnels. Responding to a request from the Mumbai traffic police, civic authorities have proposed adding speed detection cameras to ensure speed compliance. Initially planned for completion by December, the installation process faced delays.

Residents of South Mumbai have raised concerns about reckless speeding between the tunnel exit and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, with motorists reportedly turning the stretch into a racing zone.

A senior civic official explained, "The current tunnel cameras can only monitor vehicle movement but cannot penalize speed violations. The upcoming speed detection cameras will automatically capture registration numbers of speeding vehicles, issuing e-challans directly to drivers' mobile phones. This addition was not part of the original plan but was included after the traffic police's request. Installation will begin immediately after receiving approval, with completion expected by May 2025."

The 10.58-km Mumbai Coastal Road extends from the Princess Street Flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. It features multi-level interchanges at key locations, including Haji Ali, Peddar Road (Amarsons Garden), and Worli Sea Face. The interchanges at Peddar Road, Haji Ali, and Worli will have four, eight, and six entry-exit arms, respectively.