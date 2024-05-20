Mumbai Coastal Road: Tunnel to Offer Improved Internet and Cellular Services for Drivers and Passengers

Mumbai: Internet and cellular services will now be available in the tunnel of Coastal Road, one of the city's most ambitious projects.

Despite spending crores on the project, complaints of shaky internet and cellular services in the coastal road tunnel were reported. These communication services will soon be operational in both tunnels of the project to plug this loophole. The civic body is trying to make the service operational by May 20. Work has been started to activate internet services in the tunnels through a private company.

Rent of Rs 1 lakh per month

1) The department under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has written to the civic body informing it from the Cellular Operators Association of India that the drivers have no mobile contact while traveling through the tunnel.

2) As per the permission given by DOT to the Municipality, the contract for internet services has been awarded to OSR Teleservices Private Limited which will pay a rent of Rs 1.06 lakh per month. The rent for the first year has been paid.

3) Mobile users of all companies will be able to maintain connectivity. A substation will be built outside the tunnel for this internet service and it will be supplied electricity by BEST.