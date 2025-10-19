Mumbai Coastal Road: Viral Video Shows Couple Riding Motorcycle on Restricted Stretch, Sparks Public Outrage

A video circulating on X has caused widespread alarm among Mumbai residents after showing a couple riding a two-wheeler along the Mumbai Coastal Road, a route where motorcycles are strictly forbidden. In the clip, captured by a motorist traveling on the road, a man is seen driving the bike while a woman behind him films herself on her phone. The vehicle’s number plate, MH 05 DD 0380, is clearly visible. The footage has sparked questions about how the couple accessed a restricted area that is under constant surveillance by CCTV cameras and monitored by traffic authorities.

The user who posted the video tagged the Mumbai Traffic Police, urging immediate action. The official Twitter handle responded, confirming that the Tardeo Traffic Division had been informed of necessary steps. Official regulations on the Mumbai Coastal Road—officially Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg—permit only private cars, taxis, and passenger vehicles such as BEST buses. Motorcycles, bicycles, three-wheelers, disabled motorcycles, animal-drawn carts, tangas, handcarts, and pedestrians are strictly prohibited. Speed limits are enforced to maintain safety: 80 km/h on straight stretches, 60 km/h in tunnels, and 40 km/h at turns and entry or exit points.

The Coastal Road Project, launched in 2018 with an estimated cost of ₹14,000 crore, has been developed in phases despite environmental and technical challenges. The southbound section from Worli to Marine Drive opened in March 2024, followed by the northbound stretch to Haji Ali in June. By July, the Haji Ali–Worli section became operational, and in September, the first connector linking the Coastal Road to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was inaugurated. This ambitious infrastructure project has dramatically reduced commuting times, providing a scenic and faster route along Mumbai’s western coastline while easing traffic on parallel routes.

Although the couple’s identities are still unconfirmed, the vehicle registration is expected to assist police in tracing the offenders. The incident has reignited concerns about reckless behavior on this high-speed route, particularly when social media content drives risky actions. Authorities warn that such violations not only attract legal consequences but also compromise safety. The episode serves as a stark reminder that ignoring traffic regulations, even for a brief thrill or online attention, can result in serious hazards on one of Mumbai’s most prominent and closely monitored infrastructure developments.