Mumbai Coastal Road’s Final Link: Bow-String Arch Bridge to Partially Open This Month

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to partially open the “bow-string” arch bridge, which will serve as the final link between the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL), later this month. Mumbai’s municipal commissioner and state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani confirmed this development.

According to a report of Indian Express, once the bridge is opened, vehicles will be able to travel between Nariman Point and Bandra via the sea link. Currently, the coastal road is operational only up to Worli. A civic official stated, One of the two arms of the arch bridge is almost ready for vehicular movement. Therefore, we are anticipating opening it for vehicles around or after September 10. At present, ancillary works like painting the signages and illuminating the structure are ongoing.

Officials stated that after the bridge opens, north-bound vehicles traveling from Nariman Point will be able to directly enter the Sea Link and exit at Bandra. However, south-bound vehicles will continue to enter at Worli. “Vehicles traveling north can use the Sea Link directly without exiting at the Worli interchange. Meanwhile, the entry point for south-bound vehicles heading towards Nariman Point will remain at Worli and Haji Ali,” the official explained.

The arch bridges weigh approximately 4,000 metric tonnes (MT) each and have an average length of 140 meters. Currently, the coastal road operates between 7 am and 11 pm on weekdays.