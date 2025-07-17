Mumbai: College Girl Blackmailed Over Obscene Photos in Andheri; Accused Boyfriend Arrested

A shocking case of blackmail has surfaced in the Andheri area where a college girl was threatened with the circulation of her obscene photos and was extorted for money. The D.N. Nagar Police have registered a case against two college students in this connection and have arrested a 20-year-old youth named Siddharth, who is the primary accused. He is reportedly the girl's boyfriend and had shared her private photos with a friend, which were later used to blackmail and threaten her.

The 21-year-old victim hails from Gurugram, Haryana, and is currently residing in the Andheri area while studying at a reputed college in the city. According to the police, Siddharth was her close friend and had proposed to her. Following mutual consent, they entered into a physical relationship on multiple occasions. During this time, Siddharth allegedly took several private photographs of the girl on his mobile phone and later shared them with his friend.

Investigations revealed that Siddharth and his friend used these images to threaten the girl. The accused reportedly told her that he would leak the images and even threatened to kill her. He repeatedly demanded money from her under the threat of defaming her.

Fearing public humiliation and for her life, the girl had paid him money on several occasions. However, the threats continued unabated. Recently, the girl’s mother came to know about the blackmail, and when she confronted the accused, he reportedly threatened to sexually assault her as well.

Unable to bear the ongoing harassment, the girl finally approached the D.N. Nagar police and narrated the entire ordeal. The police took the complaint seriously and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita related to sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and extortion.

Soon after the FIR was filed, the police arrested Siddharth and produced him before the court, which remanded him to police custody. His friend, who is also named in the FIR, has been declared absconding and a manhunt has been launched to trace him.