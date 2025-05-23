Mumbai: College Principal Arrested for Molesting 17-Year-Old Girl Student in Borivali

In a shocking incident reported from Mumbai's Borivali area, a 37-year-old college principal has been arrested on charges of molesting a 17-year-old female student from the same college.

The Mumbai Police's MHB unit registered a case against the college principal under Sections 74 and 75 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, leading to his arrest.

The minor victim, a resident of Mumbai's Nagpada area, lives with her family and is a student at the college in Borivali where the accused was employed as the principal. It is alleged that the principal had been trying to get close to the girl for several months, engaging in inappropriate behaviour and persistently harassing her.

The accused reportedly attempted to establish a relationship with the girl and subjected her to molestation.

Disturbed by the harassment, the girl approached the Mumbai MHB Police and reported the incident. Taking the matter seriously, the police promptly registered a case and arrested the principal.