Mumbai College Sexual Harassment Case: Safety of Female Students Is Our Top Priority, Says Pro Vice Chancellor of NMIMS University

Several female students of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Mumbai's Vile Parle have been victims of sexual harassment near the campus, including a recent case reported outside Mithibai College and along the route to the local railway station.

Considering the recent incident, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of NMIMS University, Dr Meena Chintamaneni, said that the institute is “deeply committed to providing a secure and supportive environment for all.” The official statement of the Pro VC on Friday, August 23, came in the wake of recent harassment cases reported near the college in Vile Parle.

"At NMIMS University, the safety and well-being of our students, especially our female students, is of paramount importance. We are deeply committed to ensuring that our campus provides a secure and supportive environment for all," she stated on the incident.

The VC said that the local police would patrol around all SVKM institutions and hostels for the safety and security of the students.

“The comprehensive CCTV coverage, stringent access control system, dedicated female counselling resources, active Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee, vigilant Student Council, and close collaboration with the local police station are all measures that reflect our unwavering dedication to creating a safe space for our students to learn and thrive. Police have agreed to do patrolling every 2-3 hours in and around all SVKM institutions and hostels, with additional security deployed to take rounds outside the gates of the colleges,” the Pro VC further stated.

The Instagram post by the page @andheriwestshitposting went viral on social media and concerned students and Mumbaikars amid ongoing outrage of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case in Kolkata.

The Pro VC also instructed students and staff of the college to come forward if they are facing any trouble or untoward incidents. “At NMIMS University, we are unwavering in our commitment to upholding our core values of respect and equality. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our female students feel empowered, supported, and confident that their safety is our top priority,” the statement added.