Mumbai Commuters Face Long Delays as 11 Bus Routes Diverted After Elphinstone Bridge Shutdown

Commuters across Mumbai faced major travel disruptions after 11 significant BEST and MSRTC bus services were either shortened or rerouted due to the closure of the Elphinstone Road bridge late Friday night. The bridge has been shut to begin demolition work, paving the way for a new double-decker bridge as part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project. The changes left many passengers stranded or forced onto longer journeys. Four key BEST routes — A-162, 168, A-177, and 201 — have been particularly affected, now taking detours or ending earlier, significantly increasing travel time for daily office-goers and workers.

Routes A-162 and A-168 now completely avoid the Elphinstone Road bridge, traveling instead via Madke Buva Chowk, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Bharat Mata, and N M Joshi Road. Similarly, route A-177, earlier connecting Kalachowky to Parel Station, now stops at Madke Buva Chowk before extending towards Hindmata Cinema. Route 201, once running between Goregaon West and Sewri through Elphinstone, now terminates at Parel ST Bus Depot. The diversion has heavily impacted both local and inter-state commuters who relied on Parel as a key transit hub, leaving many unsure about new connection points.

The situation worsened when seven additional BEST routes that previously crossed Currey Road Bridge were also diverted via Chinchpokli Bridge. These included routes 14, 57, 44, 52, 50, 162, and 168. Passengers complained about the lack of communication and inadequate updates at bus stops. “Normally, I would reach Parel in 20 minutes from Goregaon,” Sunil Deshpande, a factory worker, told Hindustan Times. “Today, it took me over an hour, and I had to change buses twice. There was no proper signage or clear instructions on where the diverted services were halting,” he added.

Frustration among regular travelers has grown as they struggle to adapt to the sudden diversions. “I travel daily from Kurla to South Mumbai, and today I wasted nearly 90 minutes more than usual,” Priya Joshi, a bank employee, told Hindustan Times. “There were no announcements or updates at the bus stops, and I had to rely on fellow commuters for directions,” she added. The diversions have also disrupted MSRTC services from Parel ST Depot, affecting passengers who depend on state-run buses for inter-city journeys. According to traffic police, the diversions near Currey Road will be reviewed over the next two to three days before final decisions on long-term route adjustments are made.