Mumbai: Complaint Filed Against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Over His Remarks at 'Marathi Pride' Rally

A complaint has been filed against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray by three advocates over his speech during the 'Marathi Pride' rally at Worli NSCI Dome in Mumbai on July 5. The complaint was filed under the National Security Act for allegedly delivering hate speeches and inciting violence.

During the rally, the MNS chief had urged his supporters not to record videos while assaulting non-Marathi speakers amid the ongoing Marathi language row. Three senior advocates, Pankajkumar Mishra, Nityanand Sharma and Aashish Rai from the Bombay High Court, have written to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra, filing a formal complaint against the MNS leader and demanding that an FIR be registered.

The lawyers have also called for a high-level inquiry into his provocative speeches and controversial statements, and have urged that the National Security Act (NSA) be imposed on him. The advocates have further appealed to the authorities to safeguard the life, liberty, equality, and freedom of expression of all citizens residing in the state as guaranteed by the Constitution.