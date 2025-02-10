Mumbai: Comprehensive Plan for Reuse of Treated Wastewater to Be Developed, Says Environment Minister Pankaja Munde

The Environment Department is developing a strategic plan to prevent sewage contamination in rivers and lakes while promoting the reuse of treated wastewater. As part of this initiative, a dedicated technical cell will be established to introduce innovative pollution control technologies in municipal and metropolitan areas, announced Environment Minister Pankaja Munde.

Munde was speaking at a one-day conference on "Municipal Wastewater Management: Gaps, Sustainability, and the Way Forward," organized by the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and IIT Powai. The event focused on sustainable sewage management strategies for municipal corporations and local governing bodies.

The conference was attended by key officials, including K.H. Govindrao, Principal Secretary of Urban Development (2) Department; Dr. Avinash Dhakne, Member Secretary of MPCB; and professors Munesh Kumar Chandel and Anil Kumar Dixit from IIT Powai. Pollution control officers and technical experts from municipal corporations across Maharashtra also participated. Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde presented insights on "Sustainable Solutions for Clean Water."

Munde stressed that untreated sewage from village panchayats, municipal corporations, and metropolitan areas is a major cause of water pollution, posing serious environmental and health risks. To tackle this, the government will implement a structured plan for river and lake conservation. The newly formed technical cell will provide training and awareness programs for local governing bodies on advanced wastewater treatment technologies.

She also highlighted that agricultural pesticides contribute significantly to water pollution. Addressing this requires interdepartmental collaboration, strict enforcement of environmental regulations, legal action where necessary, and public awareness campaigns. She urged citizens to actively participate in protecting the environment, stressing that sustainable efforts today will ensure a healthier future.

K.H. Govindrao pointed out that untreated sewage often contaminates drinking water sources. He suggested that local treatment and reuse of sewage could significantly reduce pollution levels. To achieve this, he called for wastewater treatment plants, awareness campaigns, and coordinated efforts between government departments.

Meanwhile, Dr. Avinash Dhakne presented a comprehensive assessment of water pollution in Maharashtra’s urban areas. Experts, including Dr. Rakesh Kumar from Indore and Prof. Anil Kumar from IIT Bombay, shared insights on natural methods for pollution control.

The initiative aims to create a long-term, sustainable approach to wastewater management, ensuring cleaner water sources and improved public health.