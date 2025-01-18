Mumbai: Contractual Drivers and Conductors Strike Over Delayed Salaries, Commuters Face Hardship

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 18, 2025): Services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were disrupted on Friday after contractual drivers and conductors staged a protest over delayed salaries at the Mumbai Central depot.

Employees of Olectra, a contracted operator, began their agitation early in the day, leaving 60 buses non-operational and causing inconvenience to daily commuters. The strike at the Mumbai Central depot was reportedly called off around 2 p.m.

However, questions have been raised as to why BEST has no control over these contracted buses and their staff. Due to financial issues, BEST has increasingly relied on contracted buses instead of its own fleet.

BEST officials are yet to provide a detailed response on measures being taken to prevent future disruptions.