Mumbai: Controversy Over Art Exhibition in Colaba, Police Case Filed Against Gallery and Artist

A controversy has erupted in Colaba over an art exhibition displaying paintings of Hindu deities in objectionable form. Advocate Vishal Nakhwa (45) lodged a complaint at Colaba police station alleging that Gallery Maskara showcased nude and obscene paintings of Hindu gods and goddesses, thereby hurting religious sentiments.

According to the complaint, on 26 September 2025 around 1 pm, Nakhwa received information about the exhibition through a WhatsApp group. He later visited the gallery at 1:45 pm, where he claimed to have found a framed painting depicting Goddess Mahakali and Lord Shiva in the nude. The artwork was titled Union of Peace. He also alleged that several other nude and obscene portraits of men and women were displayed inside the gallery, and there was no notice restricting entry of minors.

The gallery owner, Abhay Maskara, informed Nakhwa that the controversial painting was created by artist T. Vaikanna. When questioned about the title, staff allegedly asked Nakhwa to leave on the pretext of lunch and locked the gallery from inside. Nakhwa then called his friend Advocate Madan Shrikrishna Rediz and alerted the police.

Police reached the spot and registered an FIR against gallery owner Abhay Maskara and artist T. Vaikanna for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The case has been filed under sections 294, 295, 299, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation is underway.