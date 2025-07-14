Mumbai Cop Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl in Saat Rasta Area

In a disturbing incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a police constable in the Saat Rasta area of Mumbai. The incident took place on Saturday and was captured on CCTV, leading to the constable’s arrest by Agripada Police on Sunday.

According to police sources, the minor had stepped out of her building to collect prasad when the 45-year-old accused, who was present in the vicinity, began following her. When the girl attempted to enter the elevator, the constable allegedly stopped her and forcibly held her hand. He then reportedly dragged her up the staircase to the first floor of the building.

The girl later informed her mother about the incident, following which a complaint was lodged at Agripada Police Station. Taking the matter seriously, the police registered an FIR under Sections 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, currently serving in the Armed Police Force in Tardeo, has been taken into custody. Police have confirmed that the CCTV footage of the incident is crucial evidence that will prove the charges incriminating.