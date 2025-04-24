Mumbai: Copper Cable Theft Disrupts MP Priyanka Chaturvedi’s MTNL Landline, Govt Suffers Rs 12 Lakh Loss

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi’s landline telephone connection was abruptly disconnected recently, only to reveal a shocking case of underground copper cable theft. The incident has caused a loss of approximately Rs 12 lakh to the government.

The theft was discovered when a team from Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) visited Chaturvedi’s residence in Goregaon West to fix the disrupted connection. Upon inspection, officials found that copper cables connected to the MTNL telephone exchange in Goregaon West had been stolen.

According to MTNL’s Goregaon Exchange Deputy Manager, Girish Sadanand Sawant (51), who is in charge of maintaining telephone services in the area, the matter came to light following a complaint from the Rajya Sabha MP on March 22. Sawant and his team began investigating the issue on March 24.

While the line appeared active at the exchange, no service was available at the MP’s residence in Unnat Nagar, Goregaon West. During further investigation, the team noticed that the covers of underground ducts were tampered with, and copper cables from inside were missing.

A detailed inspection revealed that eight copper cables, stretching up to 2,736 metres, were stolen. These cables, originally laid before 1995, were still in use.

Sawant suspects that the theft occurred between March 15 and March 22, 2025. He has filed a complaint at the local police station, demanding legal action against the unknown culprits.

Police are currently investigating the case.