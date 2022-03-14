Mumbai corona third wave: Corona wave subside in Mumbai, no death reported for 7th consecutive day

Covid situation now in Mumbai and Maharashtra is now under control. The state recorded zero corona deaths on Sunday. This is the fourth time in March. On the other hand, not a single patient died of corona in the state capital Mumbai. No corona deaths have been reported in Mumbai this week.

Over the last few weeks, the number of corona patients in the state and in Mumbai has been declining. The number of patients is declining rapidly on a daily basis. According to a report released on Sunday, 251 new covid patients were registered in the state in 24 hours. Mumbai on Sunday reported 44 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 10,57,263, while the death toll remained unchanged for the seventh consecutive day at 16,692, an official said.

According to a report in the Times of India, a member of the state's task force, Dr. Rahul Pandit said, "No deaths have been reported in Mumbai in a week. This is a good thing. People should wear masks. ”Meanwhile, according to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation's daily report, 91% of patients have no symptoms. The number of active patients in Mumbai and Maharashtra has also come down drastically.

So far, 10,37,342 people have been discharged post recovery, including 46 during the day, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 345, he added.It also revealed that the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the caseload doubling time stood at 13,788 days.

No covid patient has died in Mumbai for 7th consecutive day. Till date, the number of deaths due to corona in Mumbai has reached 16,692.

