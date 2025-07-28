Mumbai: Couple Survives Major Car Crash Minutes After Traffic Cop Asks Them to Wear Seatbelts (VIDEO)

A couple had a miraculous escape in a major car accident in Mumbai’s Andheri area on Saturday, thanks to a traffic policeman who insisted they wear seatbelts just 15 minutes before the mishap. The incident occurred when Gautam Rohra and his wife were driving towards Andheri from the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) during heavy rains. As their car approached a flyover, Gautam reportedly lost control while descending the slope. The vehicle overturned twice, causing significant damage. However, both Gautam and his wife survived with only minor injuries — solely because they were wearing seatbelts.

Earlier that day, traffic police constable Pravin Kshirsagar, stationed near BKC, had stopped their vehicle. He pointed out that Gautam’s wife was not wearing a seatbelt and said, “There’s a ₹1,000 fine. But more important than the fine — it could cost your life in an accident.” He firmly instructed them to fasten their seatbelts before allowing them to proceed.

Within 15 minutes of that interaction, the accident took place. After realising the gravity of the situation, the couple visited the BKC traffic outpost to personally thank Constable Kshirsagar and his colleagues, calling him a "guardian angel."

Gautam later shared the incident on social media, praising the Mumbai Traffic Police for their vigilance and life-saving intervention. The post has since gone viral, with netizens lauding the department’s proactive efforts in ensuring public safety.