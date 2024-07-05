Mumbai: Court Extends Police Custody for Accused in South Korean Visa Scam Until July 9

The court has extended the police custody of the arrested accused, Deepak Mohindarlal Mehra alias Dongra, Lieutenant Commander Vipin Suresh Kumar Dagar, and Sub Lieutenant Brahm Jyoti Bishan Das until July 9. Meanwhile, the other two arrested accused, Ravi Kumar and Simran Teji, have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The investigation revealed that Vipin Suresh Kumar Dagar purchased the stamp-making machine from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on the instructions of the crime's mastermind, Brahm Jyoti Bishan Das.

According to the police, the mastermind of the crime, Brahmjyoti, met Simran at a pub, and they became close friends. Following this friendship, Simran opened a bank account in her name, her mother's name, and her grandmother's name on Brahmjyoti's instructions and linked the bank account to Brahmjyoti's mobile phone. Brahmjyoti managed this bank account, and it was found that there were crores of rupees in the accounts of Simran's mother and grandmother, while Simran's account had 43 lakh rupees. The significant point is that the main accused, Brahmjyoti, had 1.1 crore rupees in his bank account.

Also Read: Shocking! South Korea Robot Reportedly Commits Suicide, The Reason Will Surprise You

It has been discovered that the accused Vipin Kumar Dagar purchased the stamp-making machine from Visakhapatnam on the instructions of Brahm Jyoti and bought the machine and the necessary rubber from Seshadri in Visakhapatnam. It has been found that Vipin Kumar made the payment for this machine from his bank account.

Deepak Dogra's advocate Ajay Dubey submitted before the court, "There is unemployment, so Dogra was only an agent, and he had just forwarded the passports as he wanted to help people who wanted to go abroad to earn money. His client has no role in the crime, and the police have not found any incriminating material from him. Dogra has not forged any documents. So no police custody is required, and grant judicial custody."

Based on fake documents for obtaining South Korean visas, the Mumbai Crime Branch's CIU has arrested Navy's Lieutenant Commander Vipin Sureshkumar Dagar, Sub Lieutenant Brahm Jyoti Bishan Das, along with Simran Somanath Teji, Deepak Mohindarlal Mehra alias Dongra, and Ravi Kumar Thoduram. Dagar and Jyoti Bishan Das were sending people to South Korea for 10 lakh rupees each.