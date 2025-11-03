Mumbai Court Shock: Senior Woman Lawyer Collapses in Bar Room, Dies Due to Delayed Medical Aid

A tragic incident occurred last week inside the bar room of Esplanade Court near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. Senior lawyer Malti Ramesh Pawar (59), a resident of Majiwada in Thane and a practicing mediator at the Bombay High Court and Family Court, suffered a fatal heart attack. Her husband, Ramesh Pawar, has alleged that the absence of doctors and basic medical facilities within the court premises, coupled with the lack of timely help from those present, cost her life. He expressed deep anguish over the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

According to Ramesh Pawar, his wife had visited the court on Friday for a case hearing. Feeling unwell in the afternoon, she went to the bar room to rest, where she suddenly collapsed after a severe cardiac arrest. Despite several lawyers being present, none knew how to administer CPR. Pawar further alleged that even though G.T. Hospital is located nearby, no one attempted to take her there immediately. Shockingly, some people tried to revive her with water and tea, while others recorded videos instead of helping.

As reported by Mid-Day, around 6:30 pm, the Azad Maidan Police informed Ramesh Pawar that his wife had been admitted to KEM Hospital, but she had already passed away. “When I reached the hospital, my wife lay unattended on a stretcher with her bag beside her — not a single colleague was there,” he said. “I’ve lost my wife, but I don’t want another lawyer to face such a tragedy. Courts must have emergency medical facilities.” Following the incident, advocate Sunil Pandey wrote to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Esplanade Court demanding urgent measures, including CPR training, medical kits, and an emergency response system linked with nearby government hospitals like GT and KEM.