Mumbai Covid-19: 35 percent increase in corona patients in 10 days

Covid cases in India is slowly showing an upward trend as cases are rising across the country. While the cases are rising all the Covid-19 rules have been relaxed in the country.

Similarly, the prevalence of corona in Delhi, the capital city of the country, has been steadily increasing for the last few days. In the last 24 hours, 1,118 patients were registered in Delhi on Tuesday. Similarly, the number of corona cases is slowly increasing in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country after Delhi. In the last 10 days, the number of active patients in Mumbai has increased by almost 35%.

35% increase in patients in Mumbai in 10 days

On Tuesday, 122 new patients were added in Mumbai. Two patients were admitted to the hospital for treatment on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, no covid patient has died in Mumbai. On Tuesday, 100 patients recovered from the virus.

At the beginning of the month in Mumbai, the number of active patients in the city was 628. The death toll rose to 844 on Tuesday. The city has seen an average of 100 new patients a day in the last eight days. However, only one or two patients were admitted to the hospitals. At present, out of 25,249 beds in Mumbai, only 25 corona patients are admitted and undergoing treatment.

The state recorded 223 new corona cases on Tuesday

In Maharashtra, 223 new corona cases were reported on Tuesday. 161 patients recovered from the virus. As a result, the recovery rate in the state has reached 98.11 per cent. Two covid patients died in the state yesterday (Tuesday). As a result, the corona mortality rate in the state is 1.87 per cent.