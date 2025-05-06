Mumbai Crime: 19-Year-Old Girl Killed While Trying to Stop Fight Over Money In Kalyan

A Shocking incident come to light where 19-year-old girl who had gone to mediate during the fight tragically lost her life. This incident took place in Indiranagar area of Kalyan west which has created stir among the locals. The deceased identified as Sania Bagwan, was fatally attacked when she attempted to intervene in a violent altercation involving her father.

According to the reports the Nisar Sayyed, a resident of Indiranagar, Kalyan West, was attacked at his home by Abdul, the son of Ghulam Sheikh, after Nisar refused Ghulam's request for money for alcohol, leading to a minor argument. Abdul confronted Nisar about the argument and assaulted him with a wooden stick. When Nisar's daughter, Sania Bagwan, intervened, Abdul, along with his father Ghulam Sheikh and three associates, Shoaib Sheikh, Aziz Sheikh, and Shahid Sheikh, severely beat both Nisar and Sania. Sania Bagwan died from the injuries sustained in the attack, while Nisar Sayyed was seriously injured.

Following the incident, Kalyan's Mahatma Phule police, along with DCP Atul Zende, ACP Kalyanji Ghette, and Senior PI Dnyaneshwar Sable, launched an investigation. Within an hour, they apprehended all five accused in the murder of Sania Bagwan.