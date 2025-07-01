Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old Allegedly Rapes, Blackmails Woman in Malad After Filming Obscene Act; Accused on Run

A 37-year-old man allegedly raped a woman, filmed the obscene act, and blackmailed her into giving him cash and jewellery in the Malad East area of Mumbai, under the jurisdiction of Kurar Police Station. Police have registered an FIR against the accused, who is currently on the run. Police said the accused has a criminal history involving five to six previous cases. The 32-year-old woman knew the accused, who then threatened to circulate the video. The woman had earlier approached the police station in 2024 and lodged a complaint of molestation against him.

Seeking revenge for the earlier case, the accused allegedly framed the woman’s husband in a false case of phone robbery and lodged a police complaint against him. He threatened the woman, saying her husband would face even more trouble if she refused to comply with his demands.

He asked her to meet him in Malad East, where he allegedly raped her. He also filmed the act on his mobile phone and began blackmailing her, demanding money and valuables, and threatening to circulate the video if she did not meet his demands.

The woman handed over cash and gold jewellery worth ₹2 lakh to the accused. After her husband discovered that she was taking various amounts of money from home, he questioned her about the need for the funds. Once she confided in him, he approached the Kurar Police Station, where a case of rape was registered against the accused.