Mumbai Crime: 46-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Near Malvani Church in Malad

A shocking incident has come to light in Malad, where Malvani police recovered the body of a woman in a semi-nude condition near Malvani Church.

According to police officials, the deceased woman, around 46 years old, has been identified as a resident of the Charkop area. She is survived by her mother, brother and a 13-year-old daughter.

The body was found off the main road, near a kaccha path, in an area where drain cover construction work is currently underway. Police officers from Malvani station, along with a forensic team, reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem after taking it into custody.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman may have been strangled to death. However, police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report.

The Malvani police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.