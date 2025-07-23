Mumbai Crime: 56-Year-Old Man Found Dead on Footpath in Mumbai's Gamdevi Area; Murder Suspected

A 56-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances on a footpath in the upscale Carmichael Road area of Mumbai’s Gamdevi locality. The Gamdevi Police have swiftly arrested the accused involved in what is now confirmed to be a murder.

The deceased has been identified as Arvind Atmaram Jadhav (56), who was found lying in a pool of blood with a severe head injury on Tuesday. Preliminary investigation revealed that Jadhav was attacked on the forehead with a blunt object, causing his death.

Initially registered as an accidental death, the case was reclassified as murder following a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, Anil Jadhav. Anil resides in the Chairman Bungalow on Carmichael Road and works as a professional instrumentalist.

While reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area, police spotted a young man suspected to be involved in the incident. Based on the visuals, the police launched a search operation and apprehended 41-year-old Vedprakash Kaushal Mishra from Mahalaxmi. Mishra, a resident of the Darya Sagar slum near Gamdevi, was taken into custody and confessed to his involvement during interrogation.

The police have booked the accused under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police officials stated that Jadhav was attacked with a heavy blunt object in the center of his forehead, but the murder weapon is yet to be recovered. DCP Mohit Kumar Garg informed that the accused was arrested on Tuesday night and is being questioned further to determine the exact weapon used in the crime.

Post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the final report is awaited. However, preliminary findings indicate that the fatal injury to the head led to Jadhav’s death. The accused allegedly struck the victim following a heated argument, police said.

Further investigation is underway.