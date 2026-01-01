Mumbai Crime: 61-Year-Old Habitual Offender Held with Fake Currency in Dadar

In a major operation on the eve of the New Year, Shivaji Park Police arrested a 61-year-old man involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency and seized fake notes worth ₹72,000 from his possession.

According to police sources, the action was taken on December 31, 2025, at around 5.05 pm, when Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Mangesh Jamdade and his team from the Crime Detection Unit of Shivaji Park Police Station were patrolling the Dadar area. During the patrol, the police noticed a man moving suspiciously near Shagun Hotel on DeSilva Galli. Acting on suspicion, the police stopped him and conducted a personal search in the presence of two panch witnesses.

During the search, the police recovered 144 counterfeit currency notes of ₹500 denomination, concealed in a secret pocket stitched inside the accused’s underwear. The fake notes, amounting to ₹72,000, were immediately seized and the accused was taken into custody.

The arrested accused has been identified as Amaruddin Alihussain Sheikh (61), a resident of Jharkhand and currently residing in Byculla, Mumbai. Police investigations revealed that Amaruddin is a habitual offender, with several serious cases registered against him at various police stations including Andheri, D.B. Marg, Nerul, Bhoiwada and Ambernath, involving offences such as housebreaking, theft and attempted murder.

Shivaji Park Police have registered a case under Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the source of the counterfeit currency and to whom the accused intended to circulate the fake notes.