Mumbai Crime: 63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Goregaon, Elderly Husband on the Run

A shocking case of domestic violence has come to light in Goregaon, where a 63-year-old woman, Ragini alias Sonu Savardekar, was allegedly murdered by her 65-year-old husband, Pratap Parmanand Baskoti. The accused fled the scene after the crime, and Goregaon police have registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence against him.

According to police sources, Pratap allegedly strangled Ragini, concealed her body in a box, and hid the box under a bed in an attempt to cover up the crime. The incident came to light after neighbours sensed a foul smell emanating from the house and informed the police.

Ragini was residing in Motilal Nagar area of Goregaon with her elderly mother. The house, owned by her late mother, was later expanded by Ragini using her savings. She had constructed additional rooms and commercial spaces, which she rented out for income. One of the tenants was a friend of Pratap, through whom the two came into contact. Over time, their acquaintance turned into a romantic relationship, eventually leading to a live-in arrangement.

In November 2012, Ragini and Pratap formalized their relationship through marriage. Since then, Pratap had been staying with Ragini at her residence. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Pratap is already married and has two children who live with his wife in UP. Though previously associated with the film industry, he was unemployed at the time of the incident.

On Sunday morning, Pratap reportedly left the house and did not return. His sudden disappearance raised suspicion among local residents. A concerned neighbour tried calling Ragini, but received no response. As the foul smell from the flat grew stronger, the residents alerted the Goregaon police.

When the police arrived and entered the house, they discovered Ragini’s body stuffed inside a box hidden beneath the bed. Preliminary investigations suggest she may have been strangled to death during a domestic dispute.

The police have sent her body for post-mortem to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, with the report expected by tomorrow. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to trace Pratap, who remains absconding.

Police continue to investigate the motive behind the murder while searching for the fugitive husband.