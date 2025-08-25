Mumbai Crime: Body of 24-Year-Old Woman Found Floating Near Nariman Point; Probe Underway

In a deeply disturbing incident, a 24-year-old woman's body was discovered floating in the sea near Nariman Point, a busy area in Mumbai. The police quickly retrieved the body and have sent it for an autopsy. The woman, identified as Manita Gupta, was found with visible injuries on her face.

She had been missing since Sunday, August 24, prompting her family to file a missing person report at the Cuffe Parade Police Station.Initial reports suggest that locals spotted the body and alerted the authorities. With her body now recovered, questions have arisen about whether her death was a suicide or if foul play was involved. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report.