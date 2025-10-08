Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 4 in Interstate E-Commerce Refund Fraud, Seizes Rs 45 Lakh Worth of Goods

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 8 has busted an inter-state gang that was defrauding e-commerce companies by manipulating customer orders with the help of delivery personnel. The accused would place separate orders for expensive and cheap items and then exchange the barcode stickers in collusion with the delivery boy. Boxes containing cheap items were returned in place of expensive ones, allowing the gang to claim fraudulent refunds.

The operation was led by Police Inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe, in-charge of Crime Branch Unit 8, along with Sub-Inspector Rohan Bagade and Anmaldar Police Anmaldar. Four suspects have been arrested, and valuables worth Rs 45 lakh have been seized.

#BBREAKING Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch Unit 8 arrested four members of an interstate gang, including a delivery boy, for e-commerce refund fraud. Electronic goods worth ₹34.09 lakh and two vehicles worth ₹11 lakh were seized. A case has been registered at Borivali police… pic.twitter.com/Vpb3vvVD0f — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2025

Also Read | Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest Second Accused in Rs 4.12 Crore Share Market Fraud.

The trap was laid by the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 8 on October 6 in front of the Reliance Digital Store on Chandavarkar Marg, Borivali West. The accused, including the delivery boy, were caught red-handed inside a delivery tempo and a car. The arrested individuals are residents of Haryana and Chhattisgarh.