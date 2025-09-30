Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Accused in Malad Firing Incident, Pistol Seized

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the absconding accused in the firing incident on a businessman in the Pathanwadi area of Malad East on the morning of September 28. The arrested accused has been identified as Nihaj alias Guddu Shaikh. The Crime Branch also recovered a pistol and two live cartridges from Shaikh.

According to police sources, the accused had fired three rounds at his friend, the businessman, due to a dispute over the purchase and sale of property, and had subsequently fled the scene. The search is still on for his accomplice, who was present with him at the time of the incident.

The Mumbai Crime Branch reported that the incident occurred around 5:30 AM on September 28. The accused and the victim, businessman Abu Talha Awwal Beg, were sitting together and consuming alcohol when a heated argument broke out between them over a property dispute. Enraged by the argument, Shaikh allegedly opened fire on Beg.

Beg’s condition is currently stable, and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following the incident, the Crime Branch team used technical analysis and confidential sources to trace Shaikh’s location to Delhi. A team was then dispatched and successfully apprehended him.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he fired the shots due to the ongoing dispute over the land deal. He stated that he was under stress from past insults and had decided to seek revenge. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, and efforts are being made to locate the other individual involved in the crime.